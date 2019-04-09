Campaigning ends today, EC ready to conduct peaceful polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just two days left for the conduct of Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, necessary polling arrangements are being made to conduct the polls in a free and peaceful manner on April 11. Of the 17 Parliamentary Constituencies that will go to polls in State, the poll timing in 16 constituencies will be from 7 am to 5 pm whereas in Nizamabad constituency it will be held from 8 am to 6 pm where 185 candidates are in the fray and before actual poll begins, the presiding officers have to conduct a mock poll in the presence of agents of political parties to check the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Briefing the media here on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Rajat Kumar said that the election campaigning will come to an end at 5 pm on Tuesday. “From 5 pm tomorrow, there will be a complete ban on public meetings during 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for conclusion of poll.”

Election-related public meetings, processions, media advertisements, use of bulk SMSs as well as sale of liquor are banned during this period (6 pm on April 9 to 6 pm on April 11). There will be pre-certification of political advertisements in print media on the day of poll and one day prior to poll.

The content of the advertisements need to get pre-certified by the MCMC committee. Rajat Kumar also said that as per the orders of Election Commission of India (ECI), polling will take place between 7 am to 4 pm in the 13 Naxal-affected Assembly constituencies, including in Sirpur, Chennur (SC reserved), Bellampally (SC), Macherial, Asifabad (ST), Manthani, Bhupalpally, Mulugu (ST), Pinapaka (ST), Yellandu (ST), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta (ST) and Bhadrachalam (ST).

2.97 crore voters

This time, as many as 2,97,08,599 voters are going to exercise their franchise, of them 1,49,30,726 are men, 1,47,76,370 are women, 1,544 are third gender, 11,320 service voters and 1,731 NRIs. The other employees, who are engaged in elections duty, will be casting their votes in any of the polling booths in the Constituency where they are on duty.

While polling will be held in about 34,604 polling stations, as many as 6,049 polling booths have been identified sensitive in 13 Assembly segments, mostly in the bordering districts of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, where polling process will end by 4 pm. Meanwhile, the CEO said that about 96 per cent of EPIC cards have already been to given to the newly-enrolled voters and about 95 per cent of Photo Voter Slips have been distributed. The CEO also said that as per the direction of Supreme Court, VVPATs will be counted in any of the five polling booths selected randomly in each Assembly segment.

Rs 52.61 cr seized

Stating that Photo Voter Slip does not stand as proof, the CEO asked voters to compulsorily carry any of alternative photo identity documents and they include passport, driving license, service identity cards with photograph issued by Central or State governments, PSUs, public limited companies, PAN card and Aadhaar Card.

Meanwhile, the CEO informed that since the model code of conduct came into force, accounted cash and good worth Rs 52,61,55,093 were seized, including Rs 45,17,65,135 in cash, liquor worth Rs 4.09 crore and drugs and narcotics worth Rs 2.75 crore.

The CEO said office he has sought explanation from Chief Secretary’s office and TRS General Secretary Srinivas Reddy following complaints from Congress, alleging poll code violations by the TRS and its leaders, including CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. After getting the reply, we will forward it to ECI for necessary action, CEO said.