‘Congress’ cash: Hyderabad police seize Rs 23 Lakh meant to bribe Malkajgiri voters

The cash was reportedly being transported at the behest of Congress party workers and was meant for distribution in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the polling day on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Kukatpally Housing Board Colony police on Friday seized Rs 23 lakh unaccounted cash from a car while also nabbing the driver. The cash was reportedly being transported at the behest of Congress party workers and was meant for distribution in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the polling day on Thursday. The car driver identified as M Srinivas Goud was nabbed but his two partners are absconding.

According to police, on Friday evening, a car with the registration number -- AP 28DL 0502 -- was intercepted at Nizampet. As soon as the car stopped, two persons sitting in the rear seats alighted from the vehicle and fled the spot, leaving the driver behind. 

On searching the vehicle, police found Rs 23 lakh cash packed in bags. The driver Srinivas has confessed to working for one, Raghavender Reddy, on whose instructions he had taken the car owned by one, T Revanth Reddy. And along with B Krishna Reddy was transporting the cash to Malkajgiri area on Friday. 

Inquiries revealed that Krishna Reddy and Raghavender Reddy are close associates and followers of the Congress’ Malkajgiri candidate, A Revanth Reddy. Srinivas, along with the seized cash, was produced before the court.

20 Model code violation cases booked in Telangana
TS police have registered 20 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations across the State on Monday.  A total 423 cases including 416 MCC violations, three SC/ST and four IPC cases have been registered till date.  In view of Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on April 11, the Telangana police officials are conducting enforcement drives through regular vehicle checks.  Police have bound over 40 persons in connection with 18 cases registered in several police limits in the State on Monday. 

Security being beefed up in K’nagar, Ramagundam
Karimnagar/Peddapalli: In Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, out of the 1,106 polling stations, 75 ‘critical’ ones have been identified. While in Peddapalli, 98 out of 1,835 polling stations have been identified with Maoist presence and 307 as ‘critical’. CPs of Karimnagar and Ramagundam, VB Kamalasan Reddy and V Satyanarayana, respectively, said that police will conduct checks at function halls and hotels starting Tuesday evening in view of electoral silence period. Personnel from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and CRPF personnel will be deployed at polling stations as well.

