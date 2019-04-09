Govindaraja Swamy temple jewel thief nabbed

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Over two months after the sensational theft of golden crowns from Lord Govindaraja Swamy in Tirupati, the police managed to identify the accused though they are yet to trace the stolen ornaments. The accused was nabbed by Dadar railway police in Mumbai in a different case and, later his fingerprints matched with those found in the temple theft incident, sources said.

A week back, a thief, identified as Akash Prathap Sarode was arrested and his fingerprints were found to have matched with those collected in the temple theft case, sources said.