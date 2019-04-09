HMDA rakes in whopping `677 cr

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A whopping `677.84 crore was collected by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) through e-auction of 67 prime open developed plots at Uppal Bhagayat near Nagole Metro Station. On the second day of the e-auction of plots which began on Sunday for about 31 prime plots (one lakh square yards), the auctions fetched HMDA nearly `475 crore. Yesterday, the e-auction for 36 plots (31,800 sq.yds) , fetched HMDA `202 crore.

As many as 67 plots developed in an area of 1,31,578 sq.yds has fetched HMDA a total of `675 crore. As against the upset price of `28,000 per square yard fixed by HMDA, the average cost per sq,yd was auctioned for `51,516.

Big size plots (31) with an area of about 1 lakh square yards were auctioned today.

HMDA officials told Express that on the second day where e-auction was taken up in two sessions—the first session fetched `216.14 crore and second one fetched `258.87 crore.

HMDA Secretary, Ramkishan said that e-auction was conducted in a smooth manner without any glitches. HMDA officials told Express that plots were developed in a way so as to be useful for all sections like individuals, builders and promoters where they can construct residential, multi-storey apartments, corporate offices and for other commercial purposes with no floor restriction in the zone.