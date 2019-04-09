Home States Telangana

JEE exam: Physics paper was toughest

In the JEE Mains Paper 1 exam conducted by the National Testing Agency, students found Physics most difficult of all three subjects. 

Published: 09th April 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the JEE Mains Paper 1 exam conducted by the National Testing Agency, students found Physics most difficult of all three subjects. As compared to the January session, experts found the Physics section to be between ‘moderate to difficult’, while the Chemistry was found to be ‘easy’ with some questions asked directly from NCERT. 

As the pattern was similar to that of January and previous years’ papers, they said there was scope for students to improve their scores. This also is the first time that aspirants are getting two attempts, within a span of three months, to improve their score. 

While Navin C Joshi, academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup, is expecting the cut-off to range between 78-83 marks, Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com says it could be around 75-85. This is slightly higher than last year’s cut off at 74.

