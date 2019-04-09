MBT objects to Asaduddin Owaisi’s silence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Majlis Bachao Tehreek on Monday slammed the AIMIM for its alleged non-action into the controversial Alair encounter case. “Asaduddin Owaisi, who proudly roams as a TRS sidekick, I want to ask you, if the encounter was done on someone from your family would you still support TRS?”

On April 7, 2015, Viqar Ahmed, a former DJS activist and leader of home-grown militant organisation Tehreek Ghalba-e-Islam was killed along with his associates by police when they were being shifted to Hyderabad Metropolitan court.

Questioning AIMIM’s silence, he said, “After the encounter, Owaisi did not even come to attend the last rites. Akbaruddin raised the issue in Assembly but shouting in Assemblies or Parliaments, doesn’t get problems solved.”