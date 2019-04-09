Home States Telangana

MBT objects to Asaduddin Owaisi’s silence

Majlis Bachao Tehreek on Monday slammed the AIMIM for its alleged non-action into the controversial Alair encounter case.

Published: 09th April 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Majlis Bachao Tehreek on Monday slammed the AIMIM for its alleged non-action into the controversial Alair encounter case. “Asaduddin Owaisi, who proudly roams as a TRS sidekick, I want to ask you, if the encounter was done on someone from your family would you still support TRS?” 

On April 7, 2015, Viqar Ahmed, a former DJS activist and leader of home-grown militant organisation Tehreek Ghalba-e-Islam was killed along with his associates by police when they were being shifted to Hyderabad Metropolitan court. 

Questioning AIMIM’s silence, he said, “After the encounter, Owaisi did not even come to attend the last rites. Akbaruddin raised the issue in Assembly but shouting in Assemblies or Parliaments, doesn’t get problems solved.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Majlis Bachao Tehreek AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp