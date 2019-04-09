Paripoornananda missing, Raja Singh carries BJP’s baton

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When Swami Paripoornananda was inducted into the BJP ahead of last December Assembly elections amidst much fanfare, the Kakinada seer was touted as the face of the saffron party, a ‘trump card’ that will ensure the party’s Hindu vote base is consolidated in the State. In fact, he was even picked as one of the 40 ‘star campaigners’ of the party during those polls, which unfortunately ended in a debacle with the national party winning just one seat and suffering defeats in the four others that were once considered their strongholds.

But just over four months after the Assembly elections, Swami Paripoornananda is completely missing from action, while neither the BJP leaders nor its cadre even mentioning his name. This is despite his name featuring in the list of 40 ‘star campaigners’ for the Lok Sabha polls too.

During Assembly polls, wherever Parioornananda campaigned and addressed meetings and rallies, the party took a sever beating, including in Uppal constituency where incumbent NVS Prabhakar lost deposits.

Former MLA NVS Prabhakar, however, defended Parioornananda’s absence. “It is not just electioneering or party meetings that he has to attend. There would be other activities assigned to him. He would have been given the assignment to give divine blessings to the leaders,” Prabhakar said. However, it does not look like the BJP is really missing him as they found a right person in Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh to promote the party and its ‘Hindu’ ideology.

The controversial MLA, the lone BJP candidate to taste success in the Assembly polls in the State, was not among the party’s ‘star campaigners’ during those polls, but now has been included in the 40-member star list. The elevation of Raja Singh is being described as an attempt by the saffron party to give opportunities to the local leaders rather than depend on the outsiders.

So far this poll season, Raja Singh has been campaigning in several places, including Adilabad and Nalgonda, attracting a large number of supporters, indicating that the saffron party may be gaining some ground in the constituencies where BJP has traditionally not enjoyed much voter support.