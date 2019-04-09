Police seize Rs 8 crore cash belonging to state BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major haul, at least Rs 8 crore cash in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 was seized by the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths while the cash was being shifted from a bank. The seized cash was handed over to Income Tax (IT) department for further action.

According to sources, the money was withdrawn from Narayanaguda branch of Indian Bank against a cheque issued by BJP state president K Laxman.The Task Force sleuths, who kept a close watch on bank transactions as polling date is drawing closer, have received information that huge money was being withdrawn from banks. On a tip off, the police intercepted a car bearing registration number AP10BE 1234 at Himayatnagar cross roads.

Money was meant to pay workers: BJP

The police teams found the car driver Guda Shankar and passenger T Pradeep Reddy in possession of Rs 2 crore in cash.On questioning, the duo informed the police teams that the money was handed over to them by one Nadiraju Gopi at Indian Bank Narayanguda branch. The police teams found Gopi at the bank while being in possession of Rs 6 crore in cash along with G Sukumar, Reddy, S Chalapathi Raju, Sekhar Rao and Bhahmam

“We came to know that the money was withdrawn from the party’s account. We have seized Rs 8 crore cash and handed over to I-T department,” P Viswa Prasad, DCP, Central Zone, said. Later, BJP official spokesperson K Krishna Sagara Rao said that the seizure of Rs 8 crore was a non-issue.

“It was our money which we have withdrawn from the official account of our party and the money was being taken to our office. The police broke the window panes of our vehicle and seized Rs 2 crore first and then went to the bank and picked up the remaining Rs 6 crore.” He further alleged conspiracy at the behest of the ruling party, “It is political conspiracy by TRS and we strongly condemn the action. The money is meat for settling the dues to workers accumulated since January.”