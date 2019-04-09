Home States Telangana

Police seize Rs 8 crore cash belonging to state BJP

In a major haul, at least `8 crore cash in the denomination of `2,000 and `500 was seized by the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths while the cash was being shifted from a bank.

Published: 09th April 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major haul, at least Rs 8 crore cash in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 was seized by the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths while the cash was being shifted from a bank. The seized cash was handed over to Income Tax (IT) department for further action. 

According to sources, the money was withdrawn from Narayanaguda branch of Indian Bank against a cheque issued by BJP state president K Laxman.The Task Force sleuths, who kept a close watch on bank transactions as polling date  is drawing closer, have received information that huge money was being withdrawn from banks. On a tip off, the police intercepted a car bearing registration number AP10BE 1234 at Himayatnagar cross roads. 

Money was meant to pay workers: BJP

The police teams found the car driver Guda Shankar and passenger T Pradeep Reddy in possession of Rs 2 crore in cash.On questioning, the duo informed the police teams that the money was handed over to them by one Nadiraju Gopi at Indian Bank Narayanguda branch. The police teams found Gopi at the bank while being in possession of Rs 6 crore in cash along with G Sukumar,  Reddy, S Chalapathi Raju,  Sekhar Rao and Bhahmam

“We came to know that the money was withdrawn from the party’s account. We have seized Rs 8 crore cash and handed over to I-T department,” P Viswa Prasad, DCP, Central Zone, said. Later, BJP official spokesperson K Krishna Sagara Rao said that the seizure of Rs 8 crore  was a non-issue.

“It was our money which we have withdrawn from the official account of our party and the money was being taken to our office. The police broke the window panes of our vehicle and seized Rs 2 crore first and then went to the bank and picked up the remaining Rs 6 crore.” He further alleged conspiracy at the behest of the ruling party, “It is political conspiracy by TRS and we strongly condemn the action. The money is meat for settling the dues to workers accumulated since January.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Task Force Income Tax Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp