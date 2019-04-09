TRS is not Muslim-friendly, says Shabbir Ali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former MLC Mohammed Ali Shabbir, criticised TRS, saying that the hollowness of the party’s claim as being Muslim-friendly was exposed in handling of Alair encounter case by its government. In in a press statement issued on Monday, he said that though CM K Chandrashekar Rao had assured, on floor of the Assembly, swift action and tabling of SIT report on the matter, there has been no action even four years after the incident.

He said that this proves that TRS is not a secular party. He also pointed out that when 18 political parties opposed the BJP-led Central government’s bill against triple talaq, TRS abstained from voting in the Parliament. Shabbir also described Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise on 12 per cent quota for Muslims as fake. He alleged that the TRS is a “die-hard supporter” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.