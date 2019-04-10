All 25,000 deleted voters reabsorbed: GHMC

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of large-scale flak drawn by thousands of voter deletions in the GHMC area during the December Assembly elections, extensive voter enrolment drives were carried out by the corporation between December 2018 and March 2019. The Hyderabad district election officer and Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Dana Kishore, on Tuesday, assured that all those whose names were deleted are now eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

At least 25,000 complaints, comprising those from eminent personalities like former personalities, politicians, film stars, sports personalities, reported voter names deleted from the electoral rolls. The Chief Electoral Officer had come forward to express regrets regarding the massive glitch that left thousands devoid of exercising their franchise, in a constituency that already suffers with a lot voter percentage.

However, this time, the booth level officers (BLOs) were instructed to carry out door-to-door campaigns to enrol all the deleted voter names.

1,91,458 persons have been enrolled between December 2018 and March 25, 2019 -- the last day for voter enrolment before Lok Sabha elections. “All the 25,000 deleted names were reabsorbed into the lists. The thorough checks by BLOs helped verify names of all the missing voters as well,” Dana Kishore said.

He also informed that all poll-related arrangements for both Hyderabad and Secunderabad constituencies have been completed. The DEO had earlier taken stock of all poll arrangements with election observers, returning officers of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

As many as 35,000 staff would be involved for conducting the polls in Hyderabad district. Based on the 3,976 polling stations, and including 10 per cent reserve personnel, 4,378 Presiding Officer, 4,378 Assistant Presiding Officers, 8,756 OPOs and 519 Micro Observers have been drafted.

In the light of prevailing heat wave, the District Medical Officer, Hyderabad has been told by the GHMC to ensure one First Aid Centre is opened at all Distribution and Reception Centres (DRC) -- equipped with one doctor and two paramedic nurses and one ambulance available round-the-clock on April 10 and 11. One fire tender and fire fighting appliances shall be arranged at the DRC centres.

Poll stationery. 6,952 ballot units and 4,780 control units and 4,980 VVPATs have been allotted to the 3,976 polling stations under the two Parliamentary constituencies of Hyderabad district, informed the commissioner.