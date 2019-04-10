As campaigning ends, all eyes on poll day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The high-decibel campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, during which allegations flew thick and fast between three major political parties, ended on Tuesday. Polling will take place on Thursday, and the results will be out on May 23.

Though widely considered as a one-sided poll in favour of the TRS, on the lines of the Assembly elections in December, the Congress gave the ruling party the creeps in some constituencies. The BJP, on the other hand, put in all its efforts to win at least a couple of seats.

While the Congress banked on the NYAY scheme, the BJP played the ‘Modi - one more time’ card. The TRS, meanwhile, claimed a consortium of regional parties would come to power, and it would play a crucial role if it won 16 Lok Sabha seats.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

For the TRS, Chief Minister and party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao were the only star campaigners. KCR addressed poll meetings in all LS segments, but could not address any in Secunderabad. Though 20 star-campaigners were notified, besides KCR and KTR, all remained confined to their constituencies. The TRS was hopeful of getting more funds and projects if its chief became the prime minister, but KCR clarified he had no such desire.

The Congress, too, put up a brave front and worked hard to win a good number of seats, after its debacle in the Assembly polls. But the defection of as many as 10 MLAs to the TRS dampened spirits in the Congress.

The other problem it faced was that apart from party chief Rahul Gandhi, who made a couple of visits, there were no star campaigners.

The Congress candidates in Mahabubabad and Warangal P Balaram Naik and D Sambaiah expressed this openly. As for the BJP, party chief Amit Shah cancelled his election meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal due to an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a couple of days ago. This left party candidates disappointed.