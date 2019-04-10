Bandi Sanjay Kumar faints during rally
BJP candidate in Karimnagar constituency Bandi Sanjay Kumar planned to end his election campaign with a massive rally, named the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra, in the city on Tuesday.
However, before he could finish it, around two-and-a-half hours into the programme, Kumar fell unconscious.
As soon as he fainted, worried supporters took him to a private hospital in the city. He was admitted by the doctors in the ICU. Doctors said that he was out of danger and attributed the health scare to dehydration.