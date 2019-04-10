Home States Telangana

Fake video: No, Asaduddin Owaisi did not apologise for criticising PM Narendra Modi

But a closer look shows an entirely different picture. During a public meeting in Mumbai held a few months ago, Owaisi is seen criticising Modi for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A misleading video clip of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, edited in a way that shows the Hyderabad MP apologising for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has recently been doing the rounds on social media. 

The video, shared mainly on Facebook and WhatsApp, reads: “When Owaisi started criticising Modi, the Muslim audience started quitting the meeting. He had to request them not to go by pleading: I will not criticise or insult Modi. Pl don’t go.. (sic)”

It was shared by a Facebook page named ‘Resurging Dharma’ around 760 times with over 20,000 views. It was also shared on Twitter, where a user named ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ tweeted the video saying, “Something remarkable is happening in #India even in...old #Hyderabad.” 

Another tweet by  “Main hun Chowkidar” said, “When staunch critic of Modi, MP Owaisi started criticising (him)...Muslim audience started leave. He had to plead them not to leave.” Most pages which shared the video were visibly right-wing in nature. 

But a closer look shows an entirely different picture. During a public meeting in Mumbai held a few months ago, Owaisi is seen criticising Modi for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. He says in the video, “This government depends on lies and deceit, and pushes forward its Hindutva agenda..” At this point, Owaisi is interrupted by people shouting at him from beside the stage. Someone even tries to throw something at him. Afterwards, replying to audience cheers, he says: “My brothers, he got offended because I took Modi’s name. Now I will speak even more. Please sit down.”

