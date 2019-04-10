Home States Telangana

High alert on border after Maoist attack

Senior officials from DGP office confirming the same to Express said that while it will not have any effect on the election in the State, forces will have to be prepared for any emergency. 

Published: 10th April 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:03 AM

The mangled remains of one of the cars that came under naxal attack on Tuesday evening. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After five persons, including an MLA, were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Telangana police have beefed up security in the district bordering the State. Senior officials from DGP office confirming the same to Express said that while it will not have any effect on the election in the State, forces will have to be prepared for any emergency. 

“There won’t be any changes in the timings. As per the schedule, polling in Left Wing Extremism affected areas will conclude at 4 pm, one hour before the time all over the State,” said the officials. Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli districts in Telangana share borders with Chhattisgarh state. 

