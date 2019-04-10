Amit Shah lambasts K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘family rule’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the last day of campaigning, BJP president Amit Shah lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for running a ‘family rule’ in the State. The saffron party leader didn’t just dismiss the proposed regional front by Rao but also shot down the possibility of TRS chief becoming the next prime minister.

Shah trained his guns at Rao after the latter accused him of spreading “lies” during his election meetings in the State.

Speaking at a well-attended public meeting in Shamshabad, Amit Shah said that people are now tasked with the responsibility of electing the next prime minister. “People have elected KCR to be the CM here, but in any case, can KCR become the prime minister?” Shah asked.

He added, it is only under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi that national security can be assured. Shah argued that there are a few parties like TRS which are trying to gather small parties from “here and there”, while also accusing Rao of “running a family dynasty.”

“Do you have any doubt as to who will be the next TRS chief after KCR? His son will come, daughter will come and nephew will come,” Shah said, adding that TRS is just like Congress when it comes to dynasty regimes.

He also took a dig at Chandrasekhar Rao stating that TRS chief was “unable to form a Cabinet even one-and-a-half months after the Assembly elections”. “KCR could not form his Cabinet for one-and-a-half months. A person who cannot form the Cabinet even after that period cannot govern the State,” Shah said, adding that “a person of such stature cannot give national security”.

Shah went on to ask as to why Hyderabad Liberation Day is not being celebrated in the State. “KCR is afraid of (Asaduddin) Owaisi and that is why Hyderabad Liberation Day is not being celebrated,” he said.

Referring to Chandrasekhar Rao questioning BJP-led NDA on what they given to Telangana, Shah recalled that under the Congress regime, Telangana received just Rs 16,500 crore, but under the BJP, it received more than Rs 40 lakh crore.