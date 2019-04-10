Home States Telangana

Amit Shah lambasts K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘family rule’

BJP chief dismisses possibility of an alliance of regional parties forming government at Centre

Published: 10th April 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah at a public meeting in Chevella on Tuesday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the last day of campaigning, BJP president Amit Shah lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for running a ‘family rule’ in the State. The saffron party leader didn’t just dismiss the proposed regional front by Rao but also shot down the possibility of TRS chief becoming the next prime minister. 

Shah trained his guns at Rao after the latter accused him of spreading “lies” during his election meetings in the State. 

Speaking at a well-attended public meeting in Shamshabad, Amit Shah said that people are now tasked with the responsibility of electing the next prime minister. “People have elected KCR to be the CM here, but in any case, can KCR become the prime minister?” Shah asked. 

He added, it is only under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi that national security can be assured. Shah argued that there are a few parties like TRS which are trying to gather small parties from “here and there”,  while also accusing Rao of “running a family dynasty.”

“Do you have any doubt as to who will be the next TRS chief after KCR? His son will come, daughter will come and nephew will come,” Shah said, adding that TRS is just like Congress when it comes to dynasty regimes. 

He also took a dig at Chandrasekhar Rao stating that TRS chief was “unable to form a Cabinet even one-and-a-half months after the Assembly elections”. “KCR could not form his Cabinet for one-and-a-half months. A person who cannot form the Cabinet even after that period cannot govern the State,” Shah said, adding that “a person of such stature cannot give national security”.

Shah went on to ask as to why Hyderabad Liberation Day is not being celebrated in the State. “KCR is afraid of (Asaduddin) Owaisi and that is why Hyderabad Liberation Day is not being celebrated,” he said.
Referring to Chandrasekhar Rao questioning BJP-led NDA on what they given to Telangana, Shah recalled that under the Congress regime, Telangana received just Rs 16,500 crore, but under the BJP, it received more than Rs 40 lakh crore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Amit Shah BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp