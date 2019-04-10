Telangana police gear up for smooth polls; Nizamabad declared most sensitive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State police is geared up for conducting Lok Sabha elections in a peaceful and incident-free manner. In addition to over 55,000 personnel in the State, additional forces from five other States and Central Armed Protection Force (CAPF) have already been deployed in the State, Additional DG (Law & Order) Jitender, who is also nodal officer for the elections in the State said.

Briefing newsmen about poll bandobast here on Tuesday, Jitender said a dedicated control room would be set up at the headquarters to keep a track on voting and it will be monitored by senior officials round-the-clock. Coordination meetings were held with various state departments, Central agencies and police officials from bordering States to meet manpower requirement.

Special security arrangements are put in place for Left Wing Extremist affected areas and those located on borders of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and election will be held in these areas till 4 p.m. on Thursday.

A record number of non-bailable warrants were executed while MCC was in force and people likely to create disturbances were also bound over.

Air ambulance and helicopters were also being arranged for contingencies at strategic locations and all measures for transporting EVMs and safeguarding strong rooms were in place at 17 Parliamentary constituencies.

With 185 candidates including 178 farmers contesting from Nizamabad, it has become politically sensitive. Apart from the extra force from other States and Armed forces, four more companies of CAPF is being deployed in Nizamabad and more personnel from the civil force is also being mobilised for the election day. A DIG rank officer will also be stationed to monitor the ongoing electioneering processes in the constituency.

Rs 3.9 crore cash seized in Hyderabad, Vikarabad

Hyderabad commissioner’s task force seized `2.40 crore unaccounted cash at Langar houz in Hyderabad while Vikarabad police seized `1.50 crore cash on Tuesday. The cash seized at Langar houz is suspected to belong to TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, contesting from Nalgonda. The money has been handed over to poll authorities and investigation underway