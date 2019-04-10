Submit report on status of lakes: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to submit a detailed action plan regarding protection of lakes and rivers from encroachments and rejuvenating and revitalizing them to retain its originality particularly for revival of Musi river. “When rivers like Sabarmati and Bhadra could be revived by respective governments, why we cannot revive the Musi river,” bench observed.

The bench was passing this order in a batch of petitions filed by social activist Lubna Sarwath and others seeking direction to the State government to take steps for protection of Malkam cheruvu (lake) situated at Raidurg village in Ranga Reddy district and scores of other lakes in the city from encroachments. A petition was also filed by IPS officer and local resident Anjana Sinha seeking directions to authorities concerned to take steps to rejuvenate and revitalize the lake.

Petitioner’s counsel Sameer Ahmed told the court that the GHMC has allowed the real estate company Aparna Infra to convert the lakes into concrete jungles in the name of beautification.

The counsel appearing for Aparna comapny MV Durga Prasad submitted that they were beautifying the lakes as part of corporate social responsibility. In this regard, the company has taken the approval from the authorities. Meanwhile, Telangana AG BS Prasad submitted a report before HC stating most lakes in GHMC were chain linked.