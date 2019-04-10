Home States Telangana

Submit report on status of lakes: HC

Petitioner’s counsel Sameer Ahmed told the court that the GHMC has allowed the real estate company Aparna Infra to convert the lakes into concrete jungles in the name of beautification. 

Published: 10th April 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to submit a detailed action plan regarding protection of lakes and rivers from encroachments and rejuvenating and revitalizing them to retain its originality particularly for revival of Musi river. “When rivers like Sabarmati and Bhadra could be revived by respective governments, why we cannot revive the Musi river,” bench observed.

The bench was passing this order in a batch of petitions filed by social activist Lubna Sarwath and others seeking direction to the State government to take steps for protection of Malkam cheruvu (lake) situated at Raidurg village in Ranga Reddy district and scores of other lakes in the city from encroachments. A petition was also filed by IPS officer and local resident Anjana Sinha seeking directions to authorities concerned to take steps to rejuvenate and revitalize the lake.  

Petitioner’s counsel Sameer Ahmed told the court that the GHMC has allowed the real estate company Aparna Infra to convert the lakes into concrete jungles in the name of beautification. 

The counsel appearing for Aparna comapny MV Durga Prasad submitted that they were beautifying the lakes as part of corporate social responsibility. In this regard, the company has taken the approval from the authorities. Meanwhile, Telangana AG BS Prasad submitted a report before HC stating most lakes in GHMC were chain linked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp