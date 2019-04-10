Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR violated poll code by making communal remarks: EC

A VHP leader complained that KCR tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally at Karimnagar on March 17.

Published: 10th April 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

CM KCR greets people at the plenary session at the GBR Cultural Centre at Kompally (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday slapped a notice on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his 'defamatory remarks against Hindus' at an election meeting in Karimnagar on March 17.

Based on a complaint from the Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) state president M Rama Raju, the ECI issued notice to Chandrasekhar Rao and wanted him to give an explanation by April 12 by 5 pm.

Telangana will go to polls on April 11 in the first phase of general elections to Lok Sabha. 

"The Commission has received a complaint from M Rama Raju, State President, Viswa Hindu Parishad wherein the complainant has stated that you have tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks "EE HINDU GAALU......BONDU GAALU,.,,.,,DIKKUMALINA,.,,,,DARIDMPU GAALTI. ANd DESHAM LO AGGI PETALE, GATTAR LEVALE" against Hindus while addressing an election rally at Karimnagar on March 17, ECI principal secretary SK Rudola said in the notice. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The ECI has examined the English version of the speech and the complainant. 

The ECI, is prima facie, of the opinion that by making the aforesaid statement which has the potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities, and appealing to communal feelings. 

"You have violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct," the EC told Rao.

In his speech in Karimnagar, CM and TRS chief KCR, in a reference to BJP leaders, said that the "These Hindu persons are useless fellows and trying to create troubles in the country in order to disturb the country"

