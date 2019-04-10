Home States Telangana

‘Telangana Veerappan’ Edla Srinu arrested

The Ramagundam task force sleuths and Manthani police on Tuesday arrested teak wood smuggler Edla Srinu, alias Potharam Srinu, widely known as ‘Telangana Veerappan’.

Published: 10th April 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The Ramagundam task force sleuths and Manthani police on Tuesday arrested teak wood smuggler Edla Srinu, alias Potharam Srinu, widely known as ‘Telangana Veerappan’. Police departments of three States - Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh - had been looking for Srinu for the past several days. 

Police commissioner V Satyanarayana explained to media persons that Srinu had been smuggling wood for two decades. Four of Srinu’s companions were also arrested on Tuesday They have been identified as Kudedal Kishan of Manthani, Koraveni Madhukar, Ragam Srinivas Vilochanavaram and Edla Santhosh of Ladnapur.

Commissioner Satyanarayana said that Srinu had managed to avoid law enforcement agencies with his political influence and information network.  It is learnt that Edla Srinu had established a fertiliser business in 1999. The business did not do well. Soon, he began transporting teak wood on his cycle. He gradually shut down his business and dove into teak wood smuggling. He formed a group and started smuggling wood from erstwhile Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Warangal districts, and also from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh States.

The Commissioner said as many as 12 cases had been registered against him and nearly 50 persons are known to have cooperated with him in his operations. He used to sell the smuggled wood to at least 10 saw mills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramagundam task force Telangana Veerappan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp