TRS sold each ticket for Rs 100 crore, claims Congress’s Sravan Dasoju

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have entered into a partnership, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Tuesday urged the voters to cast their votes for Congress. He was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan.

He requested the people to not fall for money, liquor or other freebies. Sravan further alleged that TRS party candidates are ‘bank defaulters and illegal land grabbers’ and that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had sold the party tickets to them.

“You need to choose between a quarter (of liquor ) worth Rs 70 offered by TRS for a night or Rs 72,000 offered by Congress every year. The biryani offered by TRS might satisfy your hunger for one night but Rs 6,000 in your bank account will help your family each month for the next five years.

The TRS candidates will leave after buying your vote for Rs 2,000. But Congress government at the Centre will pay Rs 3.6 lakh in next five years to nearly 5 crore families in India, including 50 lakh people in Telangana,” said Sravan. Sravan Dasoju also alleged that TRS party tickets were sold for Rs 100 crore each. “They will focus only on recovering the money.”