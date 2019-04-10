Home States Telangana

Will ads on social media too ‘go silent’?

However, a look at data published by Facebook Ad Library initiative, several political ads continue to be seen as ‘active’ on both official and unofficial pages of parties. 

Published: 10th April 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:01 AM

The focus of promoting their candidate will be via social media.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the 48-hour cooling period setting in at 6 pm on Tuesday, advertisements on social media continued to circulate unabated. Termed a ‘silent period’ by the Election Commission of India, it comes into vogue to ensure parties and candidates do not influence or manipulate voters.

Notable defaulters were BJP Telangana, whose official page carried at least five active ads even after the silent period kicked in. One of these ads that carried the tag line ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkaar’ was worth Rs 500, was started on April 4th.

Another active advertisement started on 26th March was asking people to like and share the page of BJP for Telangana.

The other advertisements, interestingly, were generated from Telangana but targeted towards Tamil Nadu, possibly towards Telugu diaspora who would possible coming to the State to vote.

Another unofficial page, called Telangana Poly Tricks, had over 21 active advertisements. Their posts asked people to cast their vote for Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

TAGS
advertisements Election Commission Telangana Facebook

