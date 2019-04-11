Home States Telangana

Congress condemns media for spreading ‘malicious rumours’ against Chevella candidate Konda V Reddy

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy wrote to the CEO stating that he will file a defamation suit against the TRS.

Published: 11th April 2019

Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. (Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan strongly condemned the malicious rumours spread by a section of the media, at the behest of ruling TRS, against Congress party’s Chevella Lok Sabha segment candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

A delegation comprising Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, G Niranjan, M Kondanda Reddy and Dasoju Sravan submitted a memorandum to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters later, Sravan said that a section of the media carried out a fake news items linking Vishweshwar Reddy with an irrelevant case of seizure of cash. 

Without any proof or evidence, the news channels, at the instance of the police and TRS, ran a flash news about seizure of Rs 15 crore, he said.  “This is highly intolerable. On the directions of some TRS leaders, a few police officials have fed wrong information to a few reporters, triggering spread of fake news to tarnish the image of Vishweshwar Reddy. The Election Commission should take a serious note and ensure that stern action is taken against all those involved in the act,” the AICC spokesperson said. 

To file defamation case

Meanwhile, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, in his petition to the CEO, condemned the deliberate attempt to defame him. “I am filing a defamation suit straight away but in the interim would request the Election Commission to ensure that nobody tarnishes my image a day before polling through falsehood and fabrication,” he said. 

Konda’s associate detained for carrying huge amount of cash

Police have detained a close associate of Congress candidate in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency Konda Vishweshwar Reddy for allegedly possessing huge amount of cash. It is reported that when one Konda Sundeep Reddy was proceeding towards Kondapur in a car, the police intercepted the car and detained him. The police inquired him about his association with Vishweshwar Reddy and grilled him whether the money was meant for distribution among voters.

 According to sources, the police recovered a notebook from him in which he had allegedly written the details of Rs 15 crore spent in run up to the elections. The police are yet to verify the authenticity of the entries in the notebook. Police said they had specific input that Sundeep was taking care of money distribution on behalf Vishweshwar Reddy. Meanwhile, Vishweshwar Reddy denied any wrongdoing and hit out at Telangana police for detaining Sundeep while he was travelling along with his family members. While the news created quite a sensation in the city, Konda said that the allegation was a lie and was meant to defame him by the TRS with the sinister intention of gaining political advantage for its candidate on the eve of polls.

