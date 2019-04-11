Lok Sabha elections 2019: EVM glitch makes TRS MP K Kavitha to wait for 40 minutes; Nizamabad sees lowest turnout till 9 am

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TRS candidate from Nizamabad and incumbent MP, K Kavitha expressed her displeasure over the polling arrangements after having to wait for 40 minutes before she could cast her vote.

At 9 am, Nizamabad segment recorded the lowest voters turnout in the state with about 3.6 percent where as the highest was recorded at 15 per cent in Mahabubnagar segment.

Even after the officials claimed that elaborate arrangements were made, polling was delayed in several polling stations in different mandals due to technical issues.

The respective staff rectified the EVM only after 8.40 AM as only 3 per cent voters utilised their voting right.

Officials have arranged flex boards with details of contesting candidates’ names with symbols at the outside of the polling stations.

While few voters utilised their voting right in a shorter span of time, many others including women took more than a minute to cast their votes.

According to some voters, a large number of candidates and a record number of EVMs for each vote has made voting very confusing.