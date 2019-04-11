Security intensified in border districts in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ WARANGAL/ KARIMNAGAR/ ADILABAD/ HYDERABAD: IN the wake of a BJP legislator and four policemen being killed in a landmine blast in Dantewada of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, high alert has been sounded in the bordering agency areas of the State.

The blast was allegedly triggered by the Maoists. The police have sealed all the routes leading towards Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in Khammam, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Adilabad districts. In addition, combing operations have been intensified in sensitive areas. With polling set to begin on Thursday morning, the security forces are conducting inspections in sensitive areas.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Dantewada incident have also put a stop to the extensive campaigns that were being conducted by the political parties and candidates.

According to sources, the State police have increased deployment of security personnel at all polling stations as well as the police stations in Maoist-affected areas. Out of 198 such polling stations, about 155 stations are in Bhadrachalam agency area.

The police have already arrested more than 20 Maoists and their sympathizers in the last few days who, during interrogation, reportedly revealed that they were planning to unleash violence during the Parliamentary elections.

