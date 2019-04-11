Home States Telangana

Telangana soil mound collapse: Mishap exposes lack of basic facilities for NREGA labourers

Massive canals were dug up and pipelines were laid in the surrounding village under the Koilsagar Lift Irrigation scheme using dynamites due to which the incident might have happened.

Published: 11th April 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

NARAYANPET: Speaking to eyewitnesses, locals and experts, Express found that with the reckless digging activities in the region and carelessness of the contractors in ensuring secure work conditions for their labourers, were reasons behind the mishap.  

According to locals, the sand mound which engulfed those resting underneath, was dug up without official permissions. In a bid to avoid paying the cess to the government, some contractors acquire soil for constructions purposes, illegally. In this case, the mound was left without proper safety measures.
Furthermore, every NREGA work site is liable to providing some basic facilities to the employees, especially in outdoor settings. 

It was in the absence of a tent that the labourers chose a precarious sand cove for rest between the morning and evening shifts. Had there been a proper resting place, the incident could have been entirely avoided. Reportedly, four years back, the Central government has handed out at least 9,000 tents to all NREGA site.
Further more, there was no provision of first aid on site, no ORS sachets during the hot summer season, not even drinking water facilities. 

The NREGA rules also clearly says that the children of the labourers should be provided with a place to rest and play while their parents are working. Especially, shamianas are required to be erected for them to play. However, this rule is never implemented at the ground level.

Prone to accident

According to sources, in 2001, massive canals were dug up and pipelines were laid in the surrounding village under the Koilsagar Lift Irrigation scheme. Reportedly, the project used dynamites to carve out canals and lay out the pipe network, which left the soil layer sensitive and prone to accidents

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana soil mound collapse Tileru landslide NREGA workers Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp