TRS afraid of losing in Khammam: Congress candidate Renuka Chowdhury

Chowdhury said that TRS leaders had been ‘harassing’ her from the beginning of her campaign.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency Renuka Chowdhury dismissed reports of her having taken money from the ruling TRS as rumours. She was reacting to messages being circulated on social media, claiming she had taken RS 20 crore from the pink party. 

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, the former Union minister said, “No one can buy Renuka Chowdhury. TRS us spreading rumours to discredit me. This is proof that the party is afraid of losing Khammam.”

Chowdhury said that TRS leaders had been ‘harassing’ her from the beginning of her campaign. She said the people were watching everything, and would teach them a lesson. Chowdhury attacked TRS chief and Chief Minister and Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of buying Opposition MLAs. “He has no moral values. TRS leaders don’t have any faith in the democratic system, so they keep using back doors to get a leg up.”

Later in the day, she lodged a complaint against persons circulating rumours about her at Two Town police station.

