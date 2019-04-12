First-time voters in Hyderabad root for development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the low voter turnout, the excitement of first-time voters at the polling stations was palpable.

Most were overjoyed after casting their votes and were eager to get back home and post a selfie of their inked finger on social media. Though most of the voters were wary of local issues, development and employment appeared to be the agenda that made them select their candidates.

“My vote is for the party that has promised to bring development; not in just certain pockets, but across the country,” said Anupriya Sree, a first-time voter.