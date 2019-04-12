Government aims to hold ZPTC, MPTC polls before May 23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the completion of Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, there is yet another round of polls within a month’s time. This time, the rural folks would have to cast two votes one for ZPTC and one for MPTC. The State Election Commission (SEC) is all set to issue poll notification for the two-tier Panchayat Raj system.

The State government is determined to complete the elections to Zilla Parishads before May 23, on the day the Lok Sabha election results will be held. Till May 23, there will be election code in the State. So, the government is planning to complete the elections to ZPTCs and MPTCs before May 23. So that all the elections will be completed within one election code.

If the ZPTC and MPTC elections are held after May 23, there will be another election code and the development works will be hampered in the State. Thus, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to complete the ZPTC and MPTC polls before June.

The State government recently completed the Gram Panchayat elections. Now the elections to Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies and the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) have to be held now. The ZPTCs will, in turn, elect 32 Zilla Parishad chairpersons. The MPTCs will elect the Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPPs).

The State government is also planning to complete the elections to Municipalities too. With this, elections to all the legislative bodies will be completed in the State.

“There will be no election code after June/July. We will implement all our programmes and schemes as assured in our manifesto without an problem,” the Chief Minister said on the floor of the Assembly during the Budget session.