Hyderabad BJP candidate alleges bogus voting

The BJP pick also alleged that the police personnel stationed at centres 140 and 141 were ‘being rude to genuine voters’ and not allowing them inside the polling booths.

Bhagavanth Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP candidate in Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency Bhagavanth Rao raised a complaint against AIMIM workers alleging ‘booth capture’ of polling stations 34, 35 in Malakpet on Thursday. 

Bhagwanth Rao, since 8 am updated 42 tweets on his Twitter page alleging that AIMIM workers were allegedly capturing booths in Charminar, Karwan, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura Assembly constituencies. The BJP pick also alleged that the police personnel stationed at centres 140 and 141 were ‘being rude to genuine voters’ and not allowing them inside the polling booths.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar laid to rest Bhagvanth Rao’s allegations and claimed that the ‘information was incorrect’. 

