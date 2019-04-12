Home States Telangana

RC Khuntia confident of Congress winning in 10 constituencies

Published: 12th April 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

AICC in-charge RC Khuntia speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even while expressing disappointment over low voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in the State, AICC in-charge RC Khuntia sounded optimistic of Congress candidates emerging winners in ten out of 17 constituencies.  

Speaking to reporters after the completion of polling at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, Khuntia also predicted that AICC president Rahul Gandhi will become the next prime minister. 

As if to justify his comment, Khuntia claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s NYAY scheme, which was included in the Congress manifesto, has struck a chord with the electorate. The voters also welcomed the farm loan waiver assurance given by the Congress party, he said. 

Meanwhile, blaming the Election Commission for low voter turnout, Khuntia said: “The low turnout is mainly because of the failure of the Election Commission officials.”

He also blamed the the Election Commission for giving permission for a biopic on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to be released before the polls.

‘Secure the EVMs’

Meanwhile, the Congress party has demanded that either the Indian Army or the CRPF be given the responsibility of guarding the strong rooms where the EVMs will be kept till the day of counting on May 23.  

TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, in a press statement issued on Thursday, asked the Election Commission of India to focus on the need for special security measures to be taken at all strong rooms across Telangana where the EVMs would be kept till the counting day.

“Since the votes will be counted on May 23, after 42 days, special measures are needed to ensure that EVMs remain safe, untouched and  inaccessible for all kinds of tampering or manipulation,” he said.   
Narayana Reddy demanded that the responsibility of security of strong rooms should be assigned to the Indian Army or CRPF. 

