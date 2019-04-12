Home States Telangana

Massive 1.24 Lakh people leave Secunderabad by train on April 10

SCR has run 23 special trains along with 151 regular trains per day to various destinations.  

A crowd of passengers tries to get on a train, as several residents travel to their hometowns to cast their votes, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at the Secunderabad railway station. (EPS:R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wondering how many people left Hyderabad in the last 3 days? A total of 5,58,548 people left the city on April 8,9 and 10 from 4 major stations of Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh, different district of Telangana and other places.

The total figure includes 4,32,987 passengers who travelled on unreserved tickets, according to a data released by SCR. April 10 notably had the highest outflow of  1.24 lakh passengers from Secunderabad railway station. 

Secunderabad railway station topped the footfall chart and saw over 2.41 lakh unreserved passengers along with 97,512 reserved passengers on April 8 8,9 and 10 in the run up to polls.  

The next highest turnout was in Lingampally railway station where a total of 85,382 people boarded train to head outside the city. SCR has run 23 special trains along with 151 regular trains per day to various destinations.  

