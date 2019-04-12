Home States Telangana

Not-so-friendly elections for differently-abled persons in Hyderabad

Despite promises and widespread publicity by the election commission on ensuring differently-abled friendly polling stations, the ground realities were not so comfortable for them.

Published: 12th April 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite promises and widespread publicity by the election commission on ensuring differently-abled friendly polling stations, the ground realities were not so comfortable for them. While many polling booths had only one wheelchair, some had none. 

The discomfort was not just for those with difficulty to walk, but several with visual problems also complained on not getting braille ballot papers to cast their votes. In some constituency, PwD volunteers complained about not having trained people to communicate with mute persons.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A 65-year-old woman, Sahama, lost her eyesight ten years ago. However, her updated voter ID card does not even mention this. As there were only one wheelchair and no ramp in the polling booth, she had to climb the staircase and was neither provided with any braille ballot papers nor any assistance in polling booth. The not-so-friendly booths also made it worse for several senior citizens. There were several instances recorded where they had to climb the stairs to reach the booths. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
election commission senior citizens Differently abled voters Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp