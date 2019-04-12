Scorching heat hits voter turnout

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The scorching heat could be one of the factors for low voter turnout in the State, including in Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies.

Musheerabad recorded the highest temperature of 42.3 degree Celsius which falls in the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency which recorded the lowest voter turn in the State at 39.2 per cent, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS).

In Hyderabad parliamentary constituency which recorded second lowest voter turnout, the temperature recorded was 41.1 degree Celsius at Nampally, as per TSDPS data. In most parts of the twin cities the maximum temperature was recorded between 39-42 degree Celsius.

Khanapur in Nirmal, Peddapalle and Naspur in Mancherial recorded highest temperature of 44.4 degree Celsius in the State. In most parts of the State the maximum temperature was recorded between 39-42 degree Celsius on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperatures in most parts of the State were 2-4 degree Celsius above normal.