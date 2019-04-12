TRS may fall short of 16 mark as Congress, BJP too sure of winning some seats 

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: The voters have given their verdict on who should represent them in Lok Sabha from the 17 constituencies in the State. But their decision will be known only after an agonising 42-day wait on May 23, when the counting of votes takes place.

The main stream political parties — TRS, Congress and the BJP — are riding a high horse, maintaining that their candidates would win a majority of seats though at the back of their minds, there is a nagging feeling over the possibility of their estimates going awry. There is, however, a total unanimity among all parties that Hyderabad would go to sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi.With regard to other seats, each political party has its own calculations. Though, the TRS targeted to win 16 Lok Sabha seats, party insiders expressed doubts over capturing Secunderabad and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seats, where the BJP candidates might give a tough fight to the pink party.

Congress sure of winning 3 seats

The insiders in the Congress party feel that they would win three seats — Zaheerabad, Khammam and Nalgonda. They argue that the people were against TRS sitting MP BB Patil in Zaheerabad which is an advantage for the Congress in its fight for the seat. The party is also confident of bagging Khammam.

As the Congress and the TDP alliance which was formed in the last December Assembly elections, has continued even now. This would help Renuka Chowdhury swell her ranks though the former TDP MP Nama Nageswara Rao changed his plumes and is in the fray as TRS candidate. The Congress is also confident of bagging Nalgonda seat, from where PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy is contesting. Though, the Congress pinned hopes on Malkajgiri seat, it is not very sure now after polling.

“The low turnout in Quthbullapur and LB Nagar Assembly segments in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency will have an adverse impact on the prospects of the Congress,” a leader of the grand old party inferred.

BJP too eyes three seats

Meanwhile, BJP insiders feel that they would be able to retain Secunderabad and wrest Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad. In Nizamabad, the Congress candidate Madhu Yaskhi Goud is understood to have asked his cadre to support the BJP candidate D Arvind.

The Congress leader, who had has a running feud with incumbent and TRS candidate K Kavitha, had reportedly felt he may not be able to vanquish her in a tri-cornered contest and since his aim is to see her defeated rather than wresting the seat from her, he had asked his cadre to extend support to Arvind.

The BJP leaders are of the view that they would get second place in several Lok Sabha constituencies including Karimnagar, pushing the Congress to third place.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao contested the claim. “From the exit polls and feedback from various districts, TRS is set to win 16 Lok Sabha seats and MIM in Hyderabad. My sincere thanks to all the leaders and workers who have worked diligently in hot summer. Your hard work will be blessed by people of Telangana,” TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Twitter.

TRS secretary-general K Keshava Rao too expressed similar opinion. Meanwhile, the Congress sounded hopeful of winning a majority number of seats.

“The NYAY scheme of Rahul Gandhi did well with the voters. The Congress is sure to win 10 LS seats,” AICC incharge RC Khuntia said.

However, there is a dark side to the Congress’ hope, as the ruling TRS had lured several Congress MLAs with “money power”.

“The Chief Minister’s official residence became a hub of political activity. TRS lured our MLAs with money power,” alleged Khuntia.