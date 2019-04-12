Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court sets aside Tribunal order on constable’s suspension

The bench allowed that the tribunal order was wholly unsustainable and the punishment imposed by the authority was maintained.

Published: 12th April 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view at the alleged misconduct of a police constable, a division bench of Telangana High Court has set aside the order of Andhra Pradesh Administration Tribunal (APAT) in giving clean chit to the constable though the departmental enquiry has proved the charges that the policeman has acted against public interest. 

The bench of then CJ TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy has recently allowed the petition filed by the commandant of Special Armed Reserve Central Police Lines (SARCPL), Hyderabad challenging the order passed by the tribunal which has set aside the penalty imposed on the respondent constable and directing the authorities to treat his suspension period as on duty.

In June 2010, M Ramesh who was working as a constable was placed under suspension and he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. 

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench said that the opinion formed by the Tribunal that constable was entitled for benefit of a clean chit though the Enquiry officer found that the charges framed against him as proved only on the ground that he was acquitted of criminal charges by the competent court, which was not “an honourable’ acquittal, but on account of the witnesses turned hostile, cannot be judicially sustained. 

The bench allowed that the tribunal order was wholly unsustainable and the punishment imposed by the authority was maintained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp