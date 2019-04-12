Telangana High Court sets aside Tribunal order on constable’s suspension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view at the alleged misconduct of a police constable, a division bench of Telangana High Court has set aside the order of Andhra Pradesh Administration Tribunal (APAT) in giving clean chit to the constable though the departmental enquiry has proved the charges that the policeman has acted against public interest.

The bench of then CJ TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy has recently allowed the petition filed by the commandant of Special Armed Reserve Central Police Lines (SARCPL), Hyderabad challenging the order passed by the tribunal which has set aside the penalty imposed on the respondent constable and directing the authorities to treat his suspension period as on duty.

In June 2010, M Ramesh who was working as a constable was placed under suspension and he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench said that the opinion formed by the Tribunal that constable was entitled for benefit of a clean chit though the Enquiry officer found that the charges framed against him as proved only on the ground that he was acquitted of criminal charges by the competent court, which was not “an honourable’ acquittal, but on account of the witnesses turned hostile, cannot be judicially sustained.

The bench allowed that the tribunal order was wholly unsustainable and the punishment imposed by the authority was maintained.