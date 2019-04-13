Home States Telangana

Bhadrachalam all decked up for Sita Rama Kalyanam

The kalyanam, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita Devi, will be performed at the Midhila Stadium from 10 am to 12.30 pm on Sunday.

Published: 13th April 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

The proposed Bhadrachalam temple map | Express photo

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM: The temple town of Bhadrachalam wore a festive look as Sita Ramachandraswamy temple authorities, as well as the district administration, made elaborate arrangements for the Sita Rama Kalyanam.

The kalyanam, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita Devi, will be performed at the Midhila Stadium from 10 am to 12.30 pm on Sunday.  Thousands of devotees have started arriving in the temple town on Friday morning and the authorities are expecting more than two lakh devotees to witness the Kalyanam and Pattabhisekham on 14 and 15 April respectively. 

As part of the preparations, the temple and its surroundings have been illuminated with colourful lights and several pandals have been erected at Vista Complex, bathing ghats and in many places in the town to provide temporary accommodation to devotees.

The kalyanamandapam where the kalyanam will be performed has been decorated with colourful flowers as well as mango and coconut leaves. 

While the district administration has conducted several meetings with the officials of various departments to make the necessary arrangements, panchayat officials have deployed additional sanitation staff from Rajahmundry to keep the town and temple premises clean.

The temple officials have spent Rs 1 crore for arrangements and prepared two lakhs additional laddu prasadam to meet the devotee’s demand. 

This time the temple officials have increased ‘talambralu’ distribution counters from 25 to 35 for the convenience of the devotees. The officials have decided to keep three quintals of ‘talambralu’ at each counter. 

Meanwhile, the Public Health Department has set up drinking water taps in many places in the town and the temple officials have made arrangements to distribute drinking water packets among the devotees at the kalyanamandapam. 

Meanwhile, Temple EO T Ramesh Babu said all arrangements are in place for event, while adding that in view of the model code of conduct Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was invited for the kalyanam but invited the chief secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhadrachalam Sita Rama Kalyanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp