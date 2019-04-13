Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao denies making remarks against Hindus

He said that his speech on March 17 at Karimnagar was widely reported in the media but it was misunderstood by the complainant. 

Published: 13th April 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at an election rally in Vikarabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister and K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday denied the allegation that he had made derogatory remarks against the Hindus to secure the votes of Hindus in the Lok Sabha elections.

In an explanation to the Election Commission of India’s notice served on him recently, Chandrasekhar Rao said that the complainant had misunderstood his speech and content at an election meeting in Karimnagar on March 17.

Basing on the complaint by VHP state president M Rama Raju, the ECI had issued a notice to Rao. 
In his explanation, Rao said: “In reply to the notice received in the party head office on April 10, wherein it is alleged that I have made a statement to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus, I state that the said allegation is false and flatly denied in toto.”

He said that his speech on March 17 at Karimnagar was widely reported in the media but it was misunderstood by the complainant. 

“If one makes an attempt to read the speech carefully and dispassionately, it would sound promoting secularism and democracy which is the brooding idealism and basic structure of our Constitution. It 
is further pertinent to state that all truncated versions in the complaint are hereby denied,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

