Home States Telangana

Congress to take ZP and MPP elections as ‘a prestigious issue’

 The Opposition Congress party is gearing up for the ensuing Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad polls.

Published: 13th April 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition Congress party is gearing up for the ensuing Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad polls. AICC in-charge RC Khuntia and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a meeting with important leaders on the party’s preparedness for the ZP and MPP elections at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

The Congress leaders also analysed the Lok Sabha segment-wise party position winning chances. 

“We have to take the ZP and MPP elections as a prestigious issue,” the TPCC chief told the party leaders.
Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the selection of ZPTC and MPTC candidates would be done by the respective mandal party presidents in consultation with the party in-charges of Assembly segments.  “We have entrusted the responsibility of selecting the party candidates to mandal party president and Assembly in-charges,” Uttam Kumar Reddy declared after the meeting.

He called upon the mandal and district party leaders and cadre to work hard for the victory of the Congress candidates in the ZP and MPP elections. He directed the leaders to convene mandal party meetings by April 15 and prepare the list of candidates in each mandal. If there are no mandal party presidents or the Assembly segment in-charges, then the district party or the State party unit would take a decision on the selection of the party candidates, the PCC chief said. 

He, however, added that the TPCC would select the candidates for the Zilla Parishad chairpersons. 
TPCC working president Kusuma Kumar, Azharuddin, Shabbir Ali, Ponnala Laxmaiah, G Chinna Reddy, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Anil Kumar and Damodar Raja Narasimha were present at the meeting. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi said that the people voted against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s dictatorial rule in the Lok Sabha polls. “The Congress will get unexpected results in the Lok Sabha polls,” Ravi said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zilla Parishad Mandal Parishad congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp