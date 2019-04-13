Congress to take ZP and MPP elections as ‘a prestigious issue’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition Congress party is gearing up for the ensuing Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad polls. AICC in-charge RC Khuntia and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a meeting with important leaders on the party’s preparedness for the ZP and MPP elections at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

The Congress leaders also analysed the Lok Sabha segment-wise party position winning chances.

“We have to take the ZP and MPP elections as a prestigious issue,” the TPCC chief told the party leaders.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the selection of ZPTC and MPTC candidates would be done by the respective mandal party presidents in consultation with the party in-charges of Assembly segments. “We have entrusted the responsibility of selecting the party candidates to mandal party president and Assembly in-charges,” Uttam Kumar Reddy declared after the meeting.

He called upon the mandal and district party leaders and cadre to work hard for the victory of the Congress candidates in the ZP and MPP elections. He directed the leaders to convene mandal party meetings by April 15 and prepare the list of candidates in each mandal. If there are no mandal party presidents or the Assembly segment in-charges, then the district party or the State party unit would take a decision on the selection of the party candidates, the PCC chief said.

He, however, added that the TPCC would select the candidates for the Zilla Parishad chairpersons.

TPCC working president Kusuma Kumar, Azharuddin, Shabbir Ali, Ponnala Laxmaiah, G Chinna Reddy, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Anil Kumar and Damodar Raja Narasimha were present at the meeting. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi said that the people voted against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s dictatorial rule in the Lok Sabha polls. “The Congress will get unexpected results in the Lok Sabha polls,” Ravi said.