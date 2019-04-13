Engineering, PG students in race for SI, constable posts

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a mad rush for the posts of police sub-inspector and constables. Know who the applicants are? Engineering and post-graduate degree holders. The minimum qualification for these jobs is a bachelor’s degree for SI post and Intermediate for constable post.

Due to lack of suitable opportunities in the job market, qualified professionals are making a beeline to these posts. A good number of these graduates have not only passed physical endurance tests but are now getting ready to take the final written exam for SI and police constable jobs.

As many as 3,961 candidates with PG degree in engineering have qualified in the final exam for SIs posts. Interestingly, more than 90 per cent of SI candidates are those having Information Technology (IT) and communication background. Of the selected candidates 1,908, 1,866 candidates are engineering graduates, in a telling comment on the lack of opportunities in the job market.

“Telangana state government provides the best pay and facilities to police staff. If a candidate is selected for police constable post and works in cities like Hyderabad, he gets Rs 35,000 salary apart from health, travel and others allowances. A sub-inspector of police gets Rs 45,000 salary plus other perks, "VV Srinivasa Rao, Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, explained.

But getting a police job is not easy. For a total 1,217 vacancies of SI, 54,198 candidates are vying for the posts and 1,71,253 BC candidates have been selected for the final exam for a total of 18,428 police jobs.

Final exam on April 20, 21

All the eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of SCT SI (Civil), SCT, SI, IT&C can download hall tickets from 8 a.m. on April 15 till midnight of April 18 by logging on to their respective accounts on TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in. Candidates whose hall tickets could not be downloaded, may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact on 9393711110 or 9391005006. Hall ticket must be preserved till the end.