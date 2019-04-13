HC notices to State Legislative Council chairman, others in defection issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Telangana State Legislative Council chairman, Legislature secretary, State chief secretary and MLCs MS Prabhakar Rao, K Damodar Reddy, T Santhosh Kumar and Akula Lalitha to respond in four weeks on the petition filed seeking to suspend operation of the bulletin issued accepting the merger proposal of the said four Congress MLCs with the ruling TRS party in the Council.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the petition filed by advocate Ginne Malleswara Rao and another seeking to disqualify the above four MLCs. The petitioners’ sought for immediate disqualification of the said four MLCs for their open and candid admission of change of party with the false claim of a non-existent merger with TRS party in the Legislative Council.

After perusing the petitioners’ affidavit, the bench ordered notices to the respondents — council chairman, legislature secretary, chief secretary and four MLCs to respond on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

It may be recalled that Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir had filed a petition on the above issue, contending that the decision taken by the Legislature secretary and Council chairman was contrary to the SC judgment in Rajindra Singh Rana vs Swami Prasad Mourya case.