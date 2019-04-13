HC relief to pregnant woman SI aspirant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to a pregnant woman appearing for the post of sub-inspector of police, the

Telangana High Court recently directed the authorities of the State Level Police Recruitment Board to allow her to participate in the final written examination for the said post without subjecting her for physical efficient test at this stage.

The Court, however, made it clear that the woman, who was seven months pregnant would give an undertaking before the board that she would undergo the physical efficiency test within one month from the date of publication of results.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was passing this order in a petition filed by Prameela, from Suryapet district, challenging the board’s decision not to allow her to participate in the final written exam without completing the physical efficiency test.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the petitioner had successfully completed the preliminary written test and physical measurement test. Due to pregnancy she made a representation to the board seeking exemption from appearing for the physical efficiency test now, but there was no response till date, he added and urged the court to issue directions to the concerned authorities to allow her to participate in further selection process like final written examination.

After hearing the case, the judge directed the board to allow the petition for the written examination subject to her giving an undertaking that she would undergo physical efficiency test within one month from the date of publication of results.