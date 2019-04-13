New revenue Act soon to curb graft: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Friday that he would provide corruption-free administration in local bodies by revamping the existing Acts. A new Revenue Act, a new Municipal Act and also Telangana Urban Policy would be in place soon, he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a

review meeting on the proposed new

Municipal Act, in Hyderabad on Friday |

Express

The nomenclature of the District Collector is likely to be changed to District Administrative Officer and the District Joint Collector may be called Additional District Administrative Officer. The revenue department will be completely revamped as per the changed scenario, he said. “These new Acts are intended to provide corruption-free and hassle-free services to the people,’’ the Chief Minister said at a review with officials here on Friday.

‘Telangana’s urban population is increasing. Telangana Urban Policy should be drafted in such a way that it addresses the needs of the people in urban areas, “ Rao said adding that a powerful official body has to be in place at the district level, headed by District Chief Administrative Officer and several senior officers. ‘‘This team will be responsible for sanctioning layouts and assessment of properties, mutations etc,” he said.

Rao also mooted the idea of creating a Telangana State Administrative Service on the lines of the Indian Administrative Service. The Chief Minister felt that there could not be a greater responsibility than providing better and qualitative services to the people.

“People should get their work done in government offices without paying even a rupee as bribe. In revenue offices, municipalities and village panchayats people should be able to get their work done without bribing anyone,” Rao directed the officials.

Blaming irresponsible political parties for de-generating the government system, Rao said: “They have to be made effective working administrative divisions.”

He said that the administrative reforms were in place with the reorganisation of districts, mandals and urban local bodies. “It is only when people get their work done in these offices without corruption then the objective of these reforms would be fulfilled,” he said.

‘’The District Collector’s nomenclature was introduced when land revenue collection, as well as collection of water cess, existed. We are not collecting any money from the public now. In the changed circumstances should we still continue with the word Collector or change it as District Administrative Officer?” Rao asked the officials.

He also said that the role and responsibilities of District Collector/District Administrative Officer, Additional Collector/Additional Administrative Officer have to be clearly drafted. “Layout permissions, assessment of properties and other such regulated works have to be carried out by the team headed by the IAS officer who will be the Collector or District Administrative Officer.’’