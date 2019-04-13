Home States Telangana

Poll percentage in Telangana goes up to 62.69 per cent

In less than 24 hours of conducting the polls, the polling percentage for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana has increased by over two per cent.

Published: 13th April 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Lok Sabha elections 2019
By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In less than 24 hours of conducting the polls, the polling percentage for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana has increased by over two per cent. As against the 60.57 percentage of voting announced on Thursday,  it has gone up to  62.69  per cent on Friday. The polling percentage released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, on Friday evening showed a marginal increase in the poll percentage for a majority of  Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

The Nizamabad Parliament constituency which attracted nationwide attention with about 185 candidates in fray, the voter percentage jumped from 54.20 to 68.33 which is about 14 per cent high.  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha is contesting from Nizamabad constituency.

Nalgonda also saw an increase in polling percentage from 66.11 per cent to 74.11 which is 12 per cent more.  Mahabubabad from 59.90 per cent to 68.79 per cent, Khammam from 67.96 to 75.28 per cent while Bhongir from 68.25 to 74.39 per cent.

Secunderabad and Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituencies have also increased by about 7.06 per cent and 5.26 per cent respectively.

The polling percentage for Secunderabad increased from 39.20 to 46.26 per cent where  Minister T Srinivas Yadav’s son T Sai Kiran was contesting. Similarly, for Hyderabad, the poll percentage increased from 39.49 to 44.75.

Same is the case with other constituencies where the polling per cent saw an increase include Adilabad-ST, Peddapalli (SC), Karimnagar, Zahirabad, Nagarkurnool-SC, Medak and Warangal SC.      

Chevella is the only constituency where polling percentage went down from 53.80 to 53.22 per cent. The election officials said that the poll percentage details given on Thursday were estimated figures while the details released on Friday were consolidated figures. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Lok Sabha election 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp