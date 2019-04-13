Poll percentage in Telangana goes up to 62.69 per cent

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In less than 24 hours of conducting the polls, the polling percentage for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana has increased by over two per cent. As against the 60.57 percentage of voting announced on Thursday, it has gone up to 62.69 per cent on Friday. The polling percentage released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, on Friday evening showed a marginal increase in the poll percentage for a majority of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

The Nizamabad Parliament constituency which attracted nationwide attention with about 185 candidates in fray, the voter percentage jumped from 54.20 to 68.33 which is about 14 per cent high. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha is contesting from Nizamabad constituency.

Nalgonda also saw an increase in polling percentage from 66.11 per cent to 74.11 which is 12 per cent more. Mahabubabad from 59.90 per cent to 68.79 per cent, Khammam from 67.96 to 75.28 per cent while Bhongir from 68.25 to 74.39 per cent.

Secunderabad and Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituencies have also increased by about 7.06 per cent and 5.26 per cent respectively.

The polling percentage for Secunderabad increased from 39.20 to 46.26 per cent where Minister T Srinivas Yadav’s son T Sai Kiran was contesting. Similarly, for Hyderabad, the poll percentage increased from 39.49 to 44.75.

Same is the case with other constituencies where the polling per cent saw an increase include Adilabad-ST, Peddapalli (SC), Karimnagar, Zahirabad, Nagarkurnool-SC, Medak and Warangal SC.

Chevella is the only constituency where polling percentage went down from 53.80 to 53.22 per cent. The election officials said that the poll percentage details given on Thursday were estimated figures while the details released on Friday were consolidated figures.