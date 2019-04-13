Home States Telangana

Senior journalist VV Deekshitulu passes away at 76 in Hyderabad

Renowned journalist and former Editor of the Telugu daily ‘Andhra Prabha’, V Vasudeva Deekshitulu, breathed his last on Friday.

Published: 13th April 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned journalist and former Editor of the Telugu daily ‘Andhra Prabha’, V Vasudeva Deekshitulu, breathed his last on Friday.  He was 76 years old. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. He was admitted to a private hospital in Secunderabad, where he passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest. 

His body was taken to his home in Sainikpuri and his last rites would be performed on Saturday. 

VV Deekshithulu started his journalism career in 1967 as a sub-editor in Andhra Prabha and was trained by late P Nageswara Rao.  He was elevated to the position of Deputy Editor in 1988 and Executive Editor in 1990. He later took over as the Editor in 1991 and left his mark in all spheres of journalism.

Before joining journalism, Deekshitulu, a native of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, had worked for the Ministry of Defence in Pune. 

After serving as an Editor for a long time at Andhra Prabha, he was appointed as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy post-retirement.  

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of the senior journalist. Rao said that the demise of Deekshitulu is an irreparable loss to the field of journalism. He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

In a statement, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and former PCC chiefs Ponnala Laxmaiah and V Hanumantha Rao said his death was a great loss to the field of journalism.

Meanwhile,  president of the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) Amar Devulapalli and other senior journalists expressed their condolences on his demise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
journalist Andhra Prabha V Vasudeva Deekshitulu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp