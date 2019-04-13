Home States Telangana

Singareni Collieries in a spot after EAC finds green violations

Expert panel directs TS Pollution Control Board to take stern action against SCCL under section 19 of Environment(Protection) Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The energy department of the State on Friday released an order sanctioning the Singareni Collieries for coal mining in about 288 hectares of forest land in Kothagudem district. 

This is not the first time that the Singareni Collieries was entrusted coal mining by the government. In fact, large chunks of forest lands were often diverted to Singareni Collieries for the same. Last year, Singareni was given stage-II forest clearance for 124 hectares of land in the district.  However, the coal mining company does not seem to be keen on following environmental rules, nor is the government interested in prosecuting the company for its violations. 

This was blown wide open in the recent meeting of expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) that was held in New Delhi on March 28 and 29 to look over the proposals mentioned in the environment impact assessment notification from the Ministry of Environment and Forests . 

According to the recently uploaded minutes of the meeting, eight coal mines with Singareni Collieries in Adilabad, Mancherial, Kothagudem and Peddapalli districts were found guilty of mining more coal than the maximum capacity as per the rules. These violations have been going on for the past two decades and continue to be the same now. 

As per minutes of the EAC meeting, neither the State government nor the State Pollution Control Board have taken any action or even registered any complaint against the Singareni Collieries for their violations. The EAC has directed the Telangana State Pollution Control Board to take stern action against Singareni Collieries under section 19 of Environment(Protection) Act, 1986 for all such violations. 
While the EAC has recommended issuing standard Terms of Reference (ToR) to Singareni Collieries for expanding the capacity of coal mines, it also issued specific ToR in view of the violations that the company committed. 

According to one such ToR, Singareni Collieries will have to appear for public hearing to expand the mining capacity in all the eight mines, for expanding the production capacity. It will also have to submit a bank guarantee equivalent to the amount of remediation plan and natural and community resource augmentation plan with the TSPCB.

Mining in forest lands
Friday’s GO grants mining lease in forest lands in compartment numbers 3,4,13 of Kondapuram reserve forest and 41, 42 and 43 of Kondaigudem reserve forest in Aswapuram and Bayyaram forest range of Manuguru mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The lease was granted for 25 years in Samithisingaram and Ramanujavaram villages, according to a GO issued by energy secretary Ajay Misra.
 

