Transco team visits Seoul to study cable manufacturing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Hyderabad’s power demand expected to go up to 3,000 MW in the near future, TS Transco is taking steps to augment the transmission network in the city. As part of those efforts, TS Transco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao was in Seoul to inspect 400 KV cable manufacturing in the capital city of South Korea.

In Hyderabad, the TS Transco has invested Rs 11,300 crore in transmission network in the last three years improving the transmission capacity from 14,000 MVA to present capacity of 27,850 MVA.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also directed the Transco to take up the works to further strengthen the transmission network to cater to the upcoming demand of 3,000 MW in the near future in and around Hitech city area by taking up of a 400/220/132 KV GIS substation at Rayadurg and also connect 400 KV lines with an investment of Rs 1,365 crore.

The chief minister directed the Transco officials to expedite the substation works, in view of fast growing demand and directed the CMD of Transco and Genco, Prabhakar Rao to visit the factory in Seoul and to ensure the import of 400 KV XLPE UG cable in order to complete the substation and connected line works as per the schedule.

Prabhakar Rao, accompanied by Transco Superintending Engineer (Quality Control) B Vijaya Bhaskar, visited Seoul and inspected the 400 KV, 2500 sqmm single core XLPE (cross linked polyethylene) under ground copper cables on Friday at the factory of Taihan Electric Wire Company Limited in Seoul. The material will be shipped shortly to Hyderabad for early completion of the subject source line from existing 400 KV Kethireddypally substation to upcoming 400/220/132 KV substation at Rayadurg.