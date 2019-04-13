Telangana submits six demands to Home Ministry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Home Ministry conducted another round of meeting with the officials of State’s Reorganisation (SR) Department of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the implementation of assurances given under 13th Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act. Home Ministry special chief secretary Satpal Chouhan held the meeting in Delhi on Friday.

Principal Secretary of Telangana SR Department K Ramakrishna Rao and AP SR Department Secretary L Prem Chandra Reddy explained the status of implementation of assurances. They explained the pending release from the Central government. The TS presented as many as six items, which included setting up of Bayyaram steel factory, Tribal University, setting up of a rail coach factory and also the rapid rail and road connectivity from Amaravati to important cities of Telangana.

The Home Ministry officials noted the issues raised by the Telangana officials and the same would be circulated to the respective departments.

“The meeting went on well. We have explained what is still due from the Central government to AP and TS, as per the Act,” an official said.