Home States Telangana

Telangana submits six demands to Home Ministry

Home Ministry special chief secretary Satpal Chouhan held the meeting in Delhi on Friday.

Published: 13th April 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Home Ministry conducted another round of meeting with the officials of State’s Reorganisation (SR) Department of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the implementation of assurances given under 13th Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act. Home Ministry special chief secretary Satpal Chouhan held the meeting in Delhi on Friday.

Principal Secretary of Telangana SR Department K Ramakrishna Rao and AP SR Department Secretary L Prem Chandra Reddy explained the status of implementation of assurances. They explained the pending release from the Central government. The TS presented as many as six items, which included setting up of Bayyaram steel factory, Tribal University, setting up of a rail coach factory and also the rapid rail and road connectivity from Amaravati to important cities of Telangana.  

The Home Ministry officials noted the issues raised by the Telangana officials and the same would be circulated to the respective departments.

“The meeting went on well. We have explained what is still due from the Central government to AP and TS, as per the Act,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Home Ministry Andhra Pradesh Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp