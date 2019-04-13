ZPTC, MPTC elections likely from April 22

Home States Telangana

Elections to Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads are likely to be held from April 22 to May 14. However, the results will be declared after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 13th April 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elections to Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads are likely to be held from April 22 to May 14. However, the results will be declared after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls.

The State government gave its consent for conducting elections to Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishada whose term is nearing completion.  Recently the State Election Commission (SEC) sent its proposals to the State government expressing its preparedness for conducting Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad elections.  The ECI  also agreed to the proposal and asked the SEC to take necessary measures.

Against this background, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao discussed the issue with officials concerned on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan. 

The State government has proposed to the SEC process to conduct the elections from April 22 to May 14.

When the Zilla Parishad elections were held five years back, there were only nine districts, excluding Hyderabad. After the reorganisation of districts, the ZP elections are now being held for the first time after the formation of 33 new districts.  ZP elections will be held in 32 districts, excluding Hyderabad. 

