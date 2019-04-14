Home States Telangana

Cong claims irregularities in police recruitment, wants it done afresh

However, the Board failed to conduct recruitment tests in a scientific and fool-proof manner.

Published: 14th April 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Claiming that there have been irregularities in the recruitment of police constables and sub inspectors, the Congress party on Saturday  demanded a high-level probe into all recruitment drives and for the examinations to be conducted again. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said that the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) issued five separate notifications for recruitment of 18,435 constables and sub-inspectors. It also collected an application fee of over `1,000 from 7,19,840 job aspirants.

However, the Board failed to conduct recruitment tests in a scientific and fool-proof manner. A total of 2,24,741 students appeared for Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test conducted by the board and 1,17,660 have qualified. However, he said, neither any format was fixed, nor were any precedents followed for the test. 

“For the first time, the Board used Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for physical fitness tests as part of the recruitment for stipendiary police constable and sub-inspector posts. The RFID works were assigned to a private agency eSoft,” Sravan said. The AICC spokesperson claimed that the discrepancies in use of RFID tags deprived thousands of jobless youth an opportunity to get police jobs. As against five separate notifications for different posts, physical tests were jointly conducted for all the aspirants and posts without even taking into consideration the gap between average age of applicants for SI and Constable posts. 

“There were huge flaws in the conduct of 800 metres (400 x 2) race, with a qualifying time of 170 seconds. As against the norms of having only 4-6 members on the track, 50-60 candidates were made to run on the track at the same time. Consequently, the candidates were unable to run freely on the over-crowded track and were slowed down,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp