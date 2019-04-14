Home States Telangana

EVMs stored in strongrooms with adequate security: Telangana CEO

A three-tier security comprising the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the State police will be in place at strongrooms.

Published: 14th April 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:33 AM

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

Telangana CEO Rajat Kumar on Saturday said that all the strongrooms shall be opened in the presence of the contesting candidates or their representatives, returning officers and observers on May 23.  In a press release, he said the Electronic Management Software will be used to monitor and record the transport of EVMs and VVPATs.

Regarding the security,  he said the strongrooms will have a double-lock system, one key will be kept with the District Election Officer and the second key with the Returning Officer concerned. Control rooms would be set up adjacent to strongrooms which will operate round-the clock.

A three-tier security comprising the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the State police will be in place at strongrooms. After completion of counting, Control Units will be sealed. Thereafter, EVMs (Ballot Units and Control Units) will be returned to strongrooms for storage.

Unused EVMs at districts will be transported and stored, under armed guard, at AMC Godown in Kandlakoya village in Medchal-Malkajgi district which has been identified as a State Central Warehouse, he said.

